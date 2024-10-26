Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek A huge night of NBA, college football, and World Series action is…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek A huge night of NBA, college football, and World Series action is about to get underway. Signing up here with BetMGM promo code WTOP200 will earn new players a $200 bonus. This offer is available in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, and VA, while another promo is available in other states.







Any new users in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, and VA will be able to turn a $10 bet on any game tonight into a $200 bonus no matter what. Simply sign up with BetMGM promo code WTOP200 to activate this offer for college football, the NBA, World Series, and more.

The New York Yankees will look to bounce back from a crushing walk-off grand-slam loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series. Elsewhere, #14 Texas A&M will play host to #8 LSU. In the NBA, Mavericks-Suns and Kings-Lakers stand out as two of the top games of the night.

Sign up here with BetMGM promo code WTOP200 to bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, or VA. If you’re in a different state, here here and sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first-bet offer.







BetMGM Promo Code WTOP200: Bet $10, Get $200 CFB, NBA, WS Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, VA Only) BetMGM Promo Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On October 24, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are very few legal online sportsbooks currently offering a guaranteed bonus. FanDuel, for example, has a $300 bonus available, but it requires a player to win their first bet. ESPN BET, Caesars, and Fanatics all have some version of a $1,000 first-bet offer, but those promos only issue a bonus after a loss. BetMGM, meanwhile, will issue a $200 bonus win or lose.

You could opt to bet $10 on the Wisconsin Badgers to upset the #3 Penn State Nittany Lions or take the Yankees and Dodgers to go over the total runs line. You could instead bet $10 on Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run or LeBron James to record a triple-double. Win or lose, you’ll get a 20x return in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Promo Code WTOP200

In order to bet $10, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets, you’ll need to sign up for a BetMGM account. The entire process should only take a few minutes if you complete the steps below:

Click here and use BetMGM promo code WTOP200.

and use BetMGM promo code WTOP200. Complete the required information fields with your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, and phone number.

Set up an account with your email address and a password.

Pick a deposit method like online banking.

Make a $10+ deposit.

Head to the game of your choice.

Wager $10 or more.

Regardless of how your first bet settles, you’ll get a $200 return in bonus bets. Plus, you’ll earn a cash profit and your stake back if your bet wins.

Lock-In a $1,500 First-Bet Offer in Other States

Sports bettors who aren’t in Washington, D.C. or any of the other states with the bet $10, get $200 bonus offer will have the chance to sign up for a different offer instead. BetMGM’s first-bet offer will essentially insure your first cash wager of up to $1,500. A win will earn you back your initial wager along with a cash profit. In the event that your bet loses, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.