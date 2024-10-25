Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Game 1 of the World Series and a loaded night of NBA…

While BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 will unlock a bet $10, get $200 bonus in select states, promo code WTOP1500 will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer. The good news is both promos are eligible for use on the NBA and World Series.

Gerrit Cole will be on the mound for the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series. He’ll be opposed by Jack Flaherty and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Elsewhere, the New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers, the Golden State Warriors will take on the Utah Jazz, and the Phoenix Suns will go head-to-head with the Los Angeles Lakers.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200: Bet $10, Get $200 World Series, NBA Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, VA Only) BetMGM Promo Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On October 25, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM has put together one of the most intriguing offers in legal online sports betting. In fact, this $200 bonus is the largest in the industry. All it takes is a $10+ deposit and wager on the game of your choice. Win or lose, you’ll earn a 20x return in bonus bets.

You could opt to bet $10 on the Yankees to win, the Sixers to cover the spread against the Raptors, or the Suns and Lakers to go over the total points line. If you want to bet on Aaron Judge to hit a home run or LeBron James to have a double-double, those markets are also eligible.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200

It’ll only take a few minutes to get in on the action with BetMGM. If you want to unlock a $200 guaranteed bonus, complete the steps below:

Sign up here and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP200.

and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP200. Enter the necessary personal information to set up an account, including your name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

Head to the game of your choice.

Pick a game or player market.

Place a $10+ wager.

Win or lose, you’ll secure a $200 bonus. This will convey as bonus bets that you can use on the World Series, NBA, NHL, NFL, and college football.

Get a $1,500 First-Bet Offer in Other States

Even though some sports bettors could feel a bit left out by not being in a state with the bet $10, get $200 bonus offer, the good news is there’s a different offer available. This offer is the largest first-bet promo in the industry. If you wager any amount up to $1,500, you’ll get back your initial stake of up to $1,500 as bonus bets. You could then use those bonus bets on other matchups this weekend.

