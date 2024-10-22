Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This post sponsored by XL Media. Tonight marks the start of the…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This post sponsored by XL Media. Tonight marks the start of the NBA regular season, as well as the NHL’s Frozen Frenzy. New users who sign up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 can turn a $10 bet on either league into a $200 guaranteed bonus tonight.







Very few legal online sportsbooks have a guaranteed bonus available to new players. However, BetMGM has made a $200 bonus available to players in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, and VA, as long as they wager $10+ on any game in the NBA or NHL. Sports bettors in other states won’t miss out. Registering with promo code WTOP1500 will unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for any game this week.

A potential Eastern Conference Final matchup will tip-off the NBA season as the Boston Celtics play host to the New York Knicks. This will make Karl-Anthony Towns’ first game as a Knick. His counterpart in a blockbuster trade, Julius Randle, will take the court in the second game as his Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile in the NHL, all 32 teams will be in action. This includes a triple-header on ESPN.

Sign up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 to bet $10 on the NBA or NHL and get $200 in bonus bets if you’re in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, or VA. If you’re in any other state with BetMGM, click here and sign up with BetMGM promo code WTOP1500 for a $1,500 first-bet offer.







BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200: Bet $10, Get $200 NBA, NHL Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, VA Only) BetMGM Promo Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On October 22, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Simply put, it doesn’t matter which game you choose to bet on tonight. You’ll have your choice of game and player markets in one of the two NBA or 16 NHL games set for tonight. All it takes is a $10+ bet on the market of your choice to earn a $200 bonus. This bonus is guaranteed to convey, so you could take a shot on a player prop with longer odds.

To that end, it might make sense to bet $10 on Connor McDavid to have a hat trick or LeBron James to record a triple-double. Win or lose, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets. You could instead play it safe with a bet on the Timberwolves to cover the spread or the Knicks to win. All of these markets are available with BetMGM.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200

Registering for a BetMGM account is really simple. Below, you’ll find a registration guide to walk you through the process:

Sign up here to set up a new account.

to set up a new account. Enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP.

Provide the required personal information, like your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Input an email address and account password.

Confirm you’re in one of the states with the bet $10, get $200 bonus offer.

Add at least $10 to your account via PayPal, online banking, or another method.

Select any NBA or NHL game.

Wager $10 or more on any qualifying market.

Regardless of how your first bet settles, you’ll walk away with $200 in bonus bets. Plus, you’ll get back your stake along with a cash profit if your bet wins.

Get a $1,500 First-Bet Offer in Other States

While the bet $10, get $200 is a fantastic offer in its own right, bettors outside of the select states and DC have a great promo available to them. In fact, this $1,500 first-bet offer is the largest of its kind. Some sportsbooks will back a new user’s first cash bet with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. BetMGM, on the other hand, will issue a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500 if your initial cash wager loses. That means you’ll get to place your first cash bet with a second chance at the ready.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.