Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offers $200 Bonus, $1K Safety Net Bet

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Create a new account with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Create a new account with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between two exceptional offers. New players can sign up here to bet $5 to win a $200 bonus or opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead.







This is a unique opportunity for bettors because there are two types of sign-up bonuses. First off, players can keep things simple with a $5 bet to win $200 in bonuses no matter what. On the other hand, players can raise the stakes with a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Sportsbook should be a go-to option for bettors as October winds down. New players can start placing wagers on everything from the World Series and NBA to college football and the NFL. Here is a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to secure bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between a $200 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Secure $200 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus

$1K First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Daily Same-Game Parlay Boosts for college football, NBA, World Series, NHL, More Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 29, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New players can take one of two options with this bet365 promo. Anyone who wants to keep things simple can start with a $5 bet. This will trigger a $200 bonus no matter what happens in the selected game.

The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet. Set up a new user profile and place a cash wager on the World Series, NBA, NHL or any other sport.

A loss on that safety net bet will trigger a refund in bonuses. For instance, someone who loses on a $1,000 wager will get $1,000 back in bonuses.

How to Register With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Signing up with bet365 Sportsbook is a quick and stress-free process. New users can get in on the action in a matter of minutes:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to apply bonus code WTOP365.

to start signing up. Make sure to apply bonus code WTOP365. After reaching a sign-up landing page, input basic information to set up a secure user profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Start with a $5 bet to win $200 in guaranteed bonuses or choose the $1,000 safety net bet instead.

A loss on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

World Series Bet Boosts

The World Series could end on Tuesday night if the Dodgers can complete the sweep. The Yankees are looking to extend this series at least one more game. They will need Aaron Judge to show up if they want to crawl back into this series.

Here is a look at a few of the bet boosts available for Game 4 on Tuesday night:

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani each to hit 1+ home runs (+1400)

Freddie Freeman, Giancarlo Stanton and Teoscar Hernandez each to record 2+ total bases (+1600)

Shohei Ohtani to hit 1+ home runs and Dodgers to win (+700)

Both teams to score three+ runs and Juan Soto and Mookie Betts to record 2+ total bases each (+750)

Click here to secure bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between a $200 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

21 and present in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.