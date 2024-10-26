Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Grab $200 Promo for College Football, World Series

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Bet on college football and the World Series after signing up with…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Bet on college football and the World Series after signing up with our bet365 bonus code WTOP365. New players can register here to start with a $200 guaranteed bonus or a $1K first-bet safety net.









A $5 bet with our bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will automatically result in a $200 bonus. This has been the most popular option since it only takes a small wager and the outcome doesn’t matter. But those who would rather make an aggressive wager can use a safety net. Wager up to $1,000 and get a bonus refund if it loses.

We have a full day of college football on Saturday. The College Gameday crew is in Bloomington for Washington vs. No. 13 Indiana, which is one of several ranked matchups.

Register here to use our bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Bet $5 on any game to score a $200 bonus or claim a $1K first-bet safety net.

College Football SGP Boosts on Saturday

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus

$1K First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Daily Same-Game Parlay Boosts for college football, the NBA, World Series, NHL, More Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 26, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are same-game parlay boosts for most college football games on the bet365 app. Certain markets have enhanced odds, giving customers the chance to increased winnings. These are just a few options available on Saturday:

Indiana to beat Washington, over 26.5 points scored in the first half, Indiana wins the first half (+260)

Missouri beats Alabama, Missouri leads after the first half and under 27.5 points in the first half (+1600)

Over 58.5 points in Illinois-Oregon, Oregon wins, Oregon leads after the first quarter and first half (+275)

Colorado beats Cincinnati, over 10.5 points in the first quarter and over 27.5 points in the first half (+260)

Guide to Use Our Bet365 Bonus Code

Choose a welcome offer by taking these steps. New players in eligible states can sign up with our bet365 bonus code.

Sign up here to use code WTOP365. Enter your name, date of birth, physical address and other account info to confirm your identity. Deposit $10 or more with PayPal, online banking or a debit card. Place a $5 bet for a $200 bonus or wager up to $1,000.

The outcome of your first bet doesn’t matter when choosing the $200 bonus, but a loss with the safety-net offer will trigger a bonus refund.

Bet365 Bonus Code for Game 2 of the World Series

Use some of your bonus for Game 2 of the World Series. The Dodgers have a 1-0 lead after a walk-off grand slam from Freddie Freeman. Los Angeles is the favorite on Saturday with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound, while Carlos Rodon is pitching for the Yankees.

Every game during the World Series has same-game parlay boosts. For example, the odds for Aaron Judge to record a hit, Juan Soto to record a hit and the Yankees to win Game 2 are now at +325.

Sign up with our bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to lock-in a $200 bonus this weekend or place a wager up to $1K on the game of your choice.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.