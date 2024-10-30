Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek New players who register here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will earn a…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek New players who register here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will earn a $200 guaranteed bonus. All it takes is a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL, or World Series.







This is an opportunity for bettors to raise the stakes on any game in any sport. Any $5+ bet will be enough to win the $200 bonus. On the flip side, losing on a safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Create a new account with bet365 Sportsbook and lock in this offer for any game. The World Series continues with Game 5. Meanwhile, the NBA and NHL seasons are well underway as well.

Click here to secure bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to lock in a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $200 NBA, MLB Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus

$1K First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Daily Same-Game Parlay Boosts for college football, NBA, World Series, NHL, More Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 30, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New users who set up an account with bet365 Sportsbook will have two sign-up options. On one hand, bettors can keep things simple with a $5 bet. This will trigger a $200 guaranteed bonus no matter the outcome of the selected game.

Bettors who feel more confident in a first bet can start with this safety net offer. Place a cash wager of up to $1,000 on the NBA, World Series, NHL or any other sport. Players who lose on that first bet will get up to $1,000 back in bonuses from bet365 Sportsbook.

How to Redeem Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Create a new account and activate this bet365 Sportsbook promo in a matter of minutes. New users can start the registration process by signing up using any of the links on this page.

From there, input bonus code WTOP365 and answer the required information sections to create a new user profile. New players will also have to make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this offer.

Finally, place a $5 bet to win $200 in bonuses or activate the $1,000 safety net bet. These offers apply to a wide range of markets.

World Series Game 5 Bet Boosts

Bet365 Sportsbook will set up new users with a sign-up bonus, but there are plenty of other ways to bet on the World Series. Check out some of the bet boosts available for Game 5:

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani each to hit 1+ home runs (+900)

Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe each to record 2+ hits, runs and RBIs plus Yankees win (+500)

Freddie Freeman to hit 1+ home runs and Dodgers to win (+900)

Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells and Jazz Chisholm Jr. each to record 1+ hits (+400)

Click here to secure bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to lock in a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

21 and present in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.