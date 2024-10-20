20 expressions with historical origins that may surprise you!

Some English expressions are so peculiar that it’s nearly impossible to trace their origins without knowing the history behind them.

Every day, you likely use numerous expressions, idioms, proverbs and slang that don’t have a literal meaning. If you’ve pondered why you phrase things in a certain way, you might be able to speculate on their origins. However, some English expressions are so peculiar that it’s nearly impossible to trace their origins without knowing the history behind them.

Turn a blind eye: To ignore or pretend one does not notice something.

Origin: Admiral Horatio Nelson, a British Naval hero, was blind in one eye. Once when the British forces signaled for him to stop attacking a fleet of Danish ships, he held up a telescope to his blind eye and said, “I do not see the signal.” He attacked, nevertheless, and was victorious.

Let your hair down: To relax or be at ease and put aside formality.

Origin: The origin dates back to the 17th century when upper class women wore their hair in elegant hairdos that were usually pulled up in public. The only time they would “let their hair down” was when they came home and relaxed.

Break the ice: To start a conversation or interaction particularly in a tense or awkward situation.

Origin: Before modern transportation, ships that were used for trade would get stuck due to the ice formation during the winter. Smaller ships were then sent to “break the ice” and clear a way for the ships to move freely. Socially, breaking the ice allows conversations to flow more freely.

Get someone’s goat: To annoy, irritate, or anger someone.

Origin: Before a race, a goat was sometimes placed in a horse’s stall to calm it down. Opponents would steal the goat to upset the horse and make it lose the race.

Bury the hatchet: To stop a conflict and make peace.

Origin: This dates back to the early times in North America when the Puritans were in conflict with the Native Americans. When negotiating peace, the Native Americans would bury all their hatchets, knives, clubs, and tomahawks. Weapons were literally buried and made inaccessible.

Straight from the horses mouth: To get information directly from someone who is the most knowledgeable or authoritative on the subject

Origin: The phrase originated from the practice of examining a horse’s mouth to determine its age and health. A horse’s age can be determined by looking at its teeth and gums. As a horse ages, its gums recede, making its teeth appear longer.

Bite the bullet: To accept or bear through something difficult or unpleasant.

Origin: In the olden days, when doctors were short on anesthesia or time during a battle, they would ask the patient to bite down on a bullet to distract from the pain.

Give the “cold shoulder”: To ignore or act distant towards someone.

Origin: Refers to the old custom of giving an unwelcome guest a cold piece of meat. This was a polite way to say “you may leave now.”

Rub someone the wrong way: To annoy or irritate someone.

Origin: Derived from the act of stroking a cat. If someone strokes a cat against its fur, it may become annoyed and leave a scratch or two.

Go the whole nine yards: To give your best effort at something.

Origin: During World War II, the fighter pilots were equipped with nine yards of ammunition. When they ran out, it meant that they did their best at fighting off the target with the entirety of their ammunition.

Rule of thumb: A principle that’s generally useful but not always strictly accurate

Origin: This term originated from the practice of making measurements with one’s thumb.

Caught red-handed: Caught in the act of doing something wrong.

Origin: The phrase originates from an old English law that ordered punishment for anyone who butchered an animal that wasn’t his own. The only way to convict the person was if he was caught with the animal’s blood still on his hands.

Under the weather: To feel sick or unwell.

Origin: The phrase likely gets its origins from maritime world. When extreme weather caused a sailor to become seasick, he would go below deck— which was “under the weather rail”— to recover. That term was then shortened.

Pull out all the stops: Use all resources at ones disposal.

Origin: The phrase originated from the construction of pipe organs. The phrase refers to the stop knobs on a pipe organ, which control which pipes are allowed to produce sound. Pulling out all the stops means to pull out every knob, allowing air to flow through every rank of pipes, which creates a powerful, unfiltered sound.

Mad as a hatter: To be completely crazy.

Origin: Hat makers who used mercury for the hat felt would sometimes suffer from mercury poisoning, which caused mood swings, irritability and tremors that would make the person appear “mad.”

Saved by the bell: One being rescued or saved by a last-minute intervention.

Origin: The saying originates from the bell that rings at the end of a boxing round, which allows a boxer who has been knocked down to get up and continue the fight.

Butter someone up: To impress someone with flattery.

Origin: This was a customary religious act in ancient India. The devout would throw butter balls at the statues of their gods to seek favor and forgiveness.

Mind your p’s and q’s: To be on your best behavior.

Origin: In 17th century English pubs, bartenders would keep track of how many pints and quarts patrons consumed. They would tell patrons to “mind their p’s and q’s” as a reminder to behave.

Burn the candle at both ends: To go to bed late and get up early, particularly to get work done.

Origin: The phrase originated in France and meant to waste one’s wealth by burning both ends of a candle. Today, “both ends” are metaphorical for the two ends of a day: morning and night.

On the fence: The phrase means to be undecided about something and or/teetering between two options.

Origin: The phrase’s origins date back to the 19th century and was often used in political references when individuals were undecided about which candidate or policy to support.

