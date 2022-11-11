AFSPA — Not just for the Foreign Service anymore

For over 90 years, the American Foreign Service Protective Association (AFSPA) has been devoted to providing a comprehensive set of insurance benefits and other services tailored to the unique needs of the Foreign Service and other Executive Branch employees.

This content is sponsored by AFSPA.

For over 90 years, the American Foreign Service Protective Association (AFSPA) has been devoted to providing a comprehensive set of insurance benefits and other services tailored to the unique needs of the Foreign Service and other Executive Branch employees.

Over the years, our membership has expanded to Civil Service personnel and agencies that work to support U.S. Foreign affairs and related missions, serving in the U.S. or abroad. This includes big agencies like the Department of Defense (DoD)and Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Today, AFSPA’s membership is composed of over 92,000 active and retired federal employees and their families. Membership in the association entitles you to enroll in or apply for the insurances and services offered by AFSPA, which include:

Health Insurance (Foreign Service Benefit Plan)

The Foreign Service Benefit Plan (FSBP) is a Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) fee-for-service health insurance, offering worldwide high-option medical benefits at competitive premiums. While many of our members live within the U.S., a large portion also live overseas. Our customer service staff are experienced with health care delivery and claims handling from domestic and foreign providers.

Some of FSBP’s unique features and benefits include:

Worldwide medical coverage (In & Out-of-Network)

High option plan with medical preventive, prescription, hospital, and emergency care coverage

Generous acupuncture, chiropractic, and massage therapy benefits

Wellness programs with a generous reward program (earn up to $400 in wellness rewards)

Direct Billing Arrangements with 200+ international facilities

24/7 Nurse Advice Line and Emergency Translation Line

Dental Insurance

AFSPA offers four (4) dental plans designed to meet the needs of our global membership. All dental plans provide coverage for dependents up to age 26, regardless of financial dependency, residency, student status, or marital status. Best of all, you can enroll in any of our dental plans at any time without having to wait for a special enrollment period. Visit afspa.org/dental for full details and rates.

Life Insurance

AFSPA offers three (3) life insurance plans to help ensure your family will have the resources they need to carry on—from caregiving expenses if you become chronically ill, to pay–outs to cover funeral costs, outstanding bills, and ongoing living expenses in the event of your death. Best of all, you can enroll in any of our life plans at any time without having to wait for a special enrollment period. Visit afspa.org/life for full details and rates.

Disability Insurance

AFSPA offers three (3) disability plan options to help bring you precious peace of mind by helping you cover your regular living expenses such as mortgage or rent, groceries, or transportation costs, if you are unable to work for several weeks or months but are not permanently disabled. If you are new to federal service or if you have less than two years of sick leave, we highly recommend considering disability plan coverage. Best of all, you can enroll in any of our disability plans at any time without having to wait for a special enrollment period. Visit afspa.org/disability for full details and rates

Critical Illness Insurance

AFSPA’ Critical Illness Insurance (CI), issued by Prudential, offers additional financial protection if you are medically diagnosed with a serious illness such as heart attack, stroke, or cancer. Even if you are enrolled in a major medical plan, you may want to consider adding AFSPA’s Critical Illness Insurance. You can apply at any time. Visit afspa.org/criticalillness for full details.

Members of Household Health Insurance

AFSPA offers three (3) Members of Household medical plans, to cover members in your household including domestic partners, parents, dependent children over the age of 26, nannies, and any other AFSPA member family or friends who do not qualify for FEHB coverage. These plans provide coverage for U.S. citizens spending extensive time with you overseas or foreign nationals needing healthcare coverage while residing with you in the U.S. or while traveling outside their home country. You can enroll at any time. Visit afspa.org/moh for full details.

Travel Insurance

AFSPA offers four (4) travel insurance plan options to cover a wide range of travel services and circumstances. These plans are designed for overseas leisure travel, as well as trips within the U.S. We offer a variety of flexible coverage options – choose what works for your travel needs. Purchase single or multiple trip coverage for short-term or long-term trips. You can enroll at any time. Visit afspa.org/travel for full details.

Wherever you may be in the world, these exclusive insurance plans offered by AFSPA will bring you comprehensive, dependable protection, from health and dental insurance, to life, travel, disability insurance and so much more—all backed by the AFSPA global commitment to excellence. We are proud to offer our excellent plans to eligible federal employees, foreign and civil service.

Visit our website at afspa.org to learn more about us and how we can serve you.