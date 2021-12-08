Top spots to take your holiday gift-giving up a notch in Frederick, MD

[custom gallery] Looking for thoughtful, unique gifts for your loved ones this holiday season? Visit locally owned and operated stores…

Looking for thoughtful, unique gifts for your loved ones this holiday season? Visit locally owned and operated stores in Downtown Frederick, and chances are you’ll find special gifts for everyone on your list while supporting small businesses. Here’s a quick guide on where to start!

Plan your next trip today at VisitFrederick.org.

Give the aspiring chef on your list new flavors to explore

Lebherz Oil and Vinegar Emporium (L.O.V.E.) has the goods to add flavor to dishes and to make a home-cooked meal into something special. You’ll find more than 60 varieties of olive oil and vinegar, poured fresh into custom glass bottles.

Support local makers – find handmade gifts

For nearly 20 years, The Muse has fulfilled its mission to stimulate creative inspiration and support community through handmade innovation. Everything in this downtown shop is 100% handmade – unique gifts curated for functionality. From hand-drawn greeting cards to colorful home accessories and much more.

Empower the book nerd on your list

Local bookstores are making a comeback and Curious Iguana helped lead the charge. This delightful shop offers up a selection of gifts for booklovers of all ages and interests. You’ll also be supporting a local business that donates a portion of the store’s sales to international non-profit organizations.

Make memories with a gift of fizzing flavors

The North Market Pop Shop dazzles with hundreds of soda pop flavors. From 20th century favorites like Nehi to “do they really make this” concoctions like Buffalo Wing Soda. The Pop Shop’s selection encourages you to give a gift of a nostalgic childhood favorite or a brave exploration of the outer edges of the soft drink universe.

Inspire nostalgia and maybe a laugh

Step inside Retro Metro and you’re guaranteed to be giggling in a few moments. From nostalgic toys to innovative novelties for young and old, you’ll find the coolest merchandise around. A great spot to give the gift of Maryland flag-inspired goods or something to encourage a shared laugh at the holidays.

Encourage play for young and old

Dancing Bear Toys and Games puts some play in everyone’s day. This Frederick institution has been encouraging families to play together for more than 20 years. This is your spot to find battery-free gifts for the young and the young at heart with toys, board games, and more.

Give the Gift of Downtown Frederick

These stores are just the beginning. Frederick has hundreds of stores, shops, and restaurants with untold possibilities for holiday gifts and experiences. Having trouble narrowing your selection down? No worries! The Downtown Frederick Gift Card might be perfect. Come by the Frederick Visitor Center and purchase a gift card to give the gift of an experience in this beautiful Maryland community. They are valid at more than 190 Downtown Frederick businesses.