Tysons to welcome The Mather, luxury of a different kind

Tysons, Virginia will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated phase one completion in 2023. The community is the latest offering by Mather, a nearly 80-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well.

“The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ with innovative smart home technology, amenity-rich community spaces and luxury of a different kind for those who wish to plan ahead to live life to the fullest,” said Gale Morgan, Senior Vice President of The Mather.

Located on Westpark Drive near Tysons Galleria, the community will include two residential high-rise buildings, one with 186 homes and the other with 114 homes, connected by a multi-story concourse. Other on-campus amenities include a fitness center featuring an exercise studio and large indoor pool, multiple restaurants, spa and three acres of outdoor space.

There are a variety of apartment homes within The Mather, ranging in size up to 3,300 square feet. Each apartment home is designed with a modern open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize natural light, along with a gourmet kitchen that will appeal to even the most seasoned cook—with custom finishes including gas top ranges and pull-out/soft-close pot drawers and pantries. Each home is equipped with smart home technology and comes with an automation hub that can be integrated with smartphones, tablets and home computer systems.

“While people want to downsize, they also want to be able to host guests,” said Morgan. “Many of the homes feature multiple baths designed to work as dual masters or private guest suites.”

Building upon Mather’s decades of experience and success in providing residences and services for older adults, The Mather is expected to provide significant public benefits to Tysons and Fairfax County with added retail on Westpark Drive, a publicly accessible urban park with nearly three acres of green space, employment opportunities and a commitment to sustainability, as it will seek LEED Gold certification.

The Mather has received strong interest and phase one is already 80% pre-sold (phase two pre-sales have just begun), drawing depositors from surrounding Virginia communities including McLean, Arlington, Falls Church and Vienna, as well as Washington, D.C. and Maryland.

“Our depositors are well-traveled and looking for a diverse community that will support their continued personal growth with programming, fitness, concierge services and educational opportunities,” said Morgan. “They are interested in their local communities and want to stay connected—looking for a more urban, walkable lifestyle in a location they love with culture, sports, the arts and entertainment options that are easily accessible.”

Future resident Susan Kaul agrees. Kaul said she and her husband, Pradeep, who currently live in Bethesda, Maryland, said they could never have imagined moving to Virginia, but after learning more about The Mather, they were sold. “We love the contemporary design and access to transportation and cultural offerings,” she said.

Life Plan Communities like The Mather offer a continuum of living should residents ever need it. “While long-term care was the driving force behind our decision to move to a retirement community, a social network is a very healthy thing! I have seen that people who make their own decision to move are happier – and the earlier the better,” Kaul continued.