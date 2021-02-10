The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington’s work to end racism

During Black History Month this February, the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington continues its initiative ‘Made in God’s Image: Pray and Work to End the Sin of Racism’ in the effort to fight for racial justice and the defense of the dignity of all people.

This content is provided by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington.

During Black History Month this February, the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington continues its initiative ‘Made in God’s Image: Pray and Work to End the Sin of Racism’ in the effort to fight for racial justice and the defense of the dignity of all people. This initiative includes a wide range of pastoral activities focused on prayer, work, and action. Outreach includes listening sessions, faith formation opportunities, and social justice work.

Please join Washington Cardinal Wilton Gregory, auxiliary bishops, clergy, and staff as we continue to pray and work together to proclaim Christ’s love for all people and work for justice for all.

Prayer Cards

This family prayer for justice and human dignity, available in several languages, was written by Cardinal Gregory and the auxiliary bishops of the Archdiocese of Washington.

English | Spanish | French | Chinese | Vietnamese | Portuguese

The Catholic Standard newspaper’s Black Catholic Voices special series features videotaped interviews with Washington-area Black Catholics, beginning with Cardinal Wilton Gregory, as they reflect on their journey of faith, share their insights on combating racism, and offer hope for the future. The series also features longtime radio host Gloria Purvis, Washington Auxiliary Bishop Roy Campbell, and others. Read and watch the interviews at cathstan.org or on YouTube.

More resources, prayers, and webinars can be found at adw.org/living-the-faith/our-cultures/anti-racism-initiative/. For more information and for ways to get involved, contact the Office of Cultural Diversity and Outreach at culturaldiversity@adw.org.