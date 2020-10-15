Best fall foliage views

Being situated along the world-famous Appalachian Trail right in the middle of the Mid-Atlantic, it's no surprise that Frederick is a great place to enjoy fall foliage.

This content is sponsored by the Tourism Council Of Frederick County.

Being situated along the world-famous Appalachian Trail right in the middle of the Mid-Atlantic, it’s no surprise that Frederick is a great place to enjoy fall foliage. While the dates that the stunning colors peak is different each year, you can expect an impressive showing from late September through early November. This year especially, the changing leaves will be a comforting and welcome scene, one that you can safely enjoy with complete social distance. Make plans to seek out a few special views and grab that seasonal Instagram photo, because Frederick is ready when you are. You’re certain to see a few leaves changing anywhere you go in the county, but you’ll want to visit these top spots for the very best views.

Covered Bridges – While all three covered bridges are gorgeous surrounded by the orange and yellow trees, the backdrop of the Roddy Road Covered Bridge in the fall is hard to beat. Bring a picnic and watch the cars go through the historic structure while you relax in the adjacent park.

Catoctin Mountain Park – Hike to the top of Chimney Rock to look out over miles of gorgeous treetops. The climb is challenging, but the reward at the end is well worth it.

Treetrekkers – You’ll be among the trees pretty much anywhere you go on this aerial adventure course. Whether you’re taking a leisurely zipline or challenging yourself to the black diamond climb, the foliage will be plentiful.

Cunningham Falls State Park – Start from the lake parking lot and take one of three routes to Maryland’s largest cascading waterfall for a view that is impressive year-round colored with fall. If it’s warm enough, you can even splash around in the water to cool off.

Carroll Creek Park – If you catch the artful iron bridge outlined with fallen leaves, that’s a hard spot to beat. If not, the red brick that lines the creek really makes that whole 1.3 mile stretch look lovely in the fall. Be sure to check out the brand new sculpture at the Market Street entrance!

Catoctin Breeze Winery – If you’d like to sit back and relax with a bottle of wine and a view, this winery looking onto the Catoctin Mountains is the perfect spot. To really get in the fall spirit, opt for one of the meads. If you look forward to pumpkin spice because it tastes like fall, you are in for a real treat with this beverage.

Catoctin Mountain Orchard – Where is the best place to grab a picture? In front of the pumpkin pyramid of course! If you have kids with you, this is the spot for fall foliage and family fun. Pick a pumpkin, take home a freshly baked pie, and play on the unique playground featuring a castle, a train, and an excavator you can climb into. Seriously, this is a solid playground for big imaginations.