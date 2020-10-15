The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington works to fight racial injustice

Liturgies

Mass on the Feast of St. Peter Claver and Day of Prayer and Fasting for Racial Justice

To commemorate the feast day of St. Peter Claver, a missionary saint who advocated for the dignity of enslaved people, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington and Archbishop Wilton Gregory participated in a day of prayer and fasting for racial justice on September 9. This comes after Bishop Shelton J. Fabre of Houma-Thibodaux, chairman of the USCCB’s Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism, urged a day of prayer and fasting in response to racial and societal unrest in the country.

Archbishop Gregory celebrated a special noon Mass at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in St. Inigoes, Maryland. Click here to view the replay of the Mass and to download a prayer card with a prayer for justice and human dignity written by Archbishop Gregory and the auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese.

Mass of Peace and Justice in commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington

On August 28, Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory celebrated a commemorative Mass marking the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have A Dream” speech.

Watch the replay of the Mass | Mass program

Historical insights from the March on Washington

In this article published in the Catholic Standard seven years ago, on the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, a few of those who were present for the historic event share their perspectives on what it was like to be a part of history.

Invocation by Archbishop Patrick O’Boyle for the 1963 March on Washington

As we commemorate 57 years since the historic March on Washington, we look back on these words shared by Archbishop Patrick O’Boyle, who gave the invocation on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the march.

Webinars on Racism

Public Dialogue on Racism in Our Streets and Structures

On June 5, the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University hosted a Public Dialogue on Racism in Our Streets and Structures: A Test of Faith, A Crisis for Our Nation with Archbishop Gregory.

Archbishop Gregory’s Online Discussion with the American Jewish Committee

On June 30, Archbishop Gregory discussed the role faith can play in overcoming racial injustice during an online discussion with the American Jewish Committee (AJC).