Become a champion and a Leader in Arlington County in 2020

This content is sponsored by Arlington Transportation Partners.

In 2019, Arlington Transportation Partners (ATP) recognized more than 240 businesses and properties for their commitment to promoting sustainable transportation to their employees, tenants, residents, and staff. These Champions have an immensely positive impact on Arlington County, as they contributed in reducing congestion, made commutes less stressful and more enjoyable, and helped make the County a great place to live, work, and visit.

As part of ATP’s Champions program these businesses implemented more than 400 transportation initiatives, changing the way people travel in and around Arlington.

Whether you’re an employer or manage a commercial or residential property in Arlington, you can become a Champion as well. Stand out from the competition and earn local and national recognition when you join Champions in 2020. Make it easier for your tenants, residents, and guests to walk, bike, take transit, and share the ride. ATP can help you find which sustainable program works best for you; some of our services include:

Vanpool formation assistance

Telework program implementation and management

Business relocation services

Front desk training for hotel and multi-family staff

Increase satisfaction and retention of employees, tenants, and residents when you implement sustainable transportation benefits and programs. Be recognized as an industry leader and join the ranks of previous Champions such as Nestlé, Bennet Park (Bozzuto), Waterview (JLL), Residence Inn by Marriot, and George Mason University.

Visit ArlingtonTransportationPartners.com/Champions today to start your journey towards sustainability.