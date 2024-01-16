Apple TV app – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US): 1. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC 2. Temu: Shop Like a…

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC

2. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

3. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

4. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

5. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Google, Google LLC

8. ChatGPT, OpenAI

9. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

