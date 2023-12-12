Apple-App-Store-Top-Apps and Games 2023

Top Free iPhone Apps 1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire 2. CapCut – Video Editor 3. Max: Stream HBO, TV,…

Top Free iPhone Apps

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire

2. CapCut – Video Editor

3. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies

4. Threads, an Instagram app

5. TikTok

6. Instagram

7. Google

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

9. WhatsApp Messenger

10. Gmail – Email by Google

Top Paid iPhone Apps

1. Shadowrocket

2. HotSchedules

3. Procreate Pocket

4. The Wonder Weeks

5. 75 Hard

6. AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch

7. Goblin Tools

8. TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome

9. SkyView

10. AnkiMobile Flashcards

Top Free iPhone Games

1. MONOPOLY GO!

2. Roblox

3. Royal Match

4. Subway Surfers

5. Gardenscapes

6. Call of Duty: Mobile

7. Block Blast!

8. Makeover Studio: Makeup Games

9. Parking Jam 3D

10. Survivor!.io

Top Paid iPhone Games

1. Minecraft

2. Heads Up!

3. Geometry Dash

4. Bloons TD 6

5. MONOPOLY

6. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!

7. Plague Inc.

8. Red’s First Flight

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Top Free iPad Apps

1. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

3. Netflix

4. Google Chrome

5. Disney+

6. Goodnotes 6

7. TikTok

8. Amazon Prime Video

9. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire

10. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies

Top Paid iPad Apps

1. Procreate

2. Shadowrocket

3. Nomad Sculpt

4. forScore

5. Toca Life: Hospital

6. Bluebeam Revu for iPad

7. Teach Your Monster to Read

8. AnkiMobile Flashcards

9. Endless Paper

10. ToonSquid

Top Free iPad Games

1. Roblox

2. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

3. Subway Surfers

4. Royal Match

5. Among Us!

6. Duet Cats: Cute Cat Games

7. Stumble Guys

8. MONOPOLY GO!

9. Bridge Race

10. Gardenscapes

Top Paid iPad Games

1. Minecraft

2. Geometry Dash

3. Bloons TD 6

4. Stardew Valley

5. MONOPOLY

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s

7. Red’s First Flight

8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1

9. Plague Inc.

10. Garten of Banban 2

Top Apple Arcade Games

1. NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition

2. Cooking Mama: Cuisine!

3. Bloons TD 6+

4. Angry Birds Reloaded

5. Sneaky Sasquatch

6. Warped Kart Racers

7. Hello Kitty Island Adventure

8. Snake.io+

9. Fruit Ninja Classic+

10. Solitaire by MobilityWare+

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.