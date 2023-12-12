Live Radio
Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press

December 12, 2023, 11:51 AM

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

3. ChatGPT, OpenAI

4. Google, Google LLC

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Shop: All your favorite brands, Shopify Inc.

9. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

