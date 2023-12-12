Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
2. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.
3. ChatGPT, OpenAI
4. Google, Google LLC
5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
6. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
8. Shop: All your favorite brands, Shopify Inc.
9. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.
10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio
9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC
