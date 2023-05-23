Live Radio
Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press

May 23, 2023, 11:53 AM

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

6. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

9. Google, Google LLC

10. Google Maps, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Incredibox, So Far So Good

