Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):
1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
2. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
6. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
8. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
9. Google, Google LLC
10. Google Maps, Google LLC
Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
10. Incredibox, So Far So Good
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.