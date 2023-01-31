Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 3. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited 4.…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

4. HotSchedules

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu

2. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

5. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Google, Google LLC

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

4. Google Chrome, Google LLC

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

7. Disney+, Disney

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Calculator – Pad Edition, Ratha Sou

10. YouTube Kids, Google LLC

