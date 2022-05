UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas governor: Gunman posted on Facebook, “I’m going to shoot an elementary school,” shortly before rampage.

Listen now to WTOP News

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas governor: Gunman posted on Facebook, “I’m going to shoot an elementary school,” shortly before rampage.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.