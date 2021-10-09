Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Chiefs LB Willie Gay says mental health is a struggle

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 12:03 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr. posted on social media that he is struggling with his mental health.

“I love you all,” Gay tweeted, adding, “just know my mental health is F’d up.”

Gay offered no specifics in the tweet, which was posted soon after Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Gay was excused from practice for “personal reasons.”

Gay, 23, returned to practice just this week after coming off injured reserve.

Reid said that, “We’ll get him out there and see what he can do. It looks like he’s running around pretty good. We’ll see when we get to the football side of it.”

Gay hurt his toe and landed on the IR list in early September, and the Chiefs now have a 21-day window to activate him.

