HEALTH: Medicaid extensions for new moms grow | COVID-19 booster déjà vu | It’s Cholesterol Education Month | Why wastewater surveillance is more targeted
Home » Soccer News » Pogba having knee surgery;…

Pogba having knee surgery; World Cup status at risk

The Associated Press

September 5, 2022, 2:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Reacquired Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba was undergoing surgery on his right knee and at risk of missing the World Cup with France.

Pogba could be out for up to two months after tearing his meniscus and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Monday that he won’t play for the club again until January.

France will be defending the World Cup in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

Pogba was injured in July during a preseason tour in the United States, having rejoined Juventus two weeks earlier from Manchester United.

It’s been a rough period for Pogba, amid an inquiry into allegations that he was targeted by extortion attempts by his brother and childhood friends.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up