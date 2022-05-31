RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US expected to send rocket systems to Ukraine | Rocket strike in Sloviansk | Mayor says half of Sievierodonetsk seized by Russian forces | A ‘terrible nightmare’
AP source: Drury replacing White as NBC Premier League voice

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 8:31 PM

Arlo White will not return to NBC’s coverage of the Premier League when the season begins in August, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

White will be replaced by Peter Drury, whose hire was confirmed by NBC Sports on Tuesday. NBC Sports had no comment about White’s future.

The person spoke about White on condition of anonymity Tuesday because they aren’t at liberty to publicly discuss personnel matters. England’s Daily Mail and World Soccer Talk were the first to report on the move.

White has been synonymous with NBC’s coverage of England’s top soccer league since they acquired the rights in 2013. He had been with the network since 2012 when he did Major League Soccer games.

White calls Chicago Fire games during the offseason. He said on Twitter in February “I’ll be back in Chicago in 2022, and for a longer spell this time.”

MLS’ deals with ESPN and Fox expire at the end of this season, with a potential for a change in broadcasters.

Before joining NBC, White did Seattle Sounders games on local radio and television.

Drury has been calling the top Premier League games since 1998, recently on the league’s world feed. He has also done games on CBS during its coverage of the Champions League.

This upcoming season marks the start of NBC’s six-year, $2.7 billion extension with the Premier League.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

