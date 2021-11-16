CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: NIH looking for kids for COVID study | WTOP talks with Fauci | 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Soccer News » Richards, Busio enter US…

Richards, Busio enter US lineup for Cup qualifier at Jamaica

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Defender Chris Richards and midfielder Gianluca Busio entered the U.S. lineup for Tuesday night’s match at Jamaica as the Americans started their second-youngest lineup ever in a World Cup qualifier.

Coach Gregg Berhalter made the minimum number of changes. The pair replaced defender Miles Robinson, suspended for a red card, and midfielder Weston McKennie, suspended for yellow card accumulation.

The lineup averaged 22 years, 341 days, behind only the 22 years, 61 days that started last month’s 2-1 win against Costa Rica.

Zack Steffen made his third straight start in goal, DeAndre Yedlin was at right back, Walker Zimmerman in central defense and Antonee Robinson at left back.

Tyler Adams was in defensive midfield, and Busio was joined by Yunus Musah in central midfield.

Tim Weah and Brenden Aaronson were on the wings, and Ricardo Pepi headed the attack.

Christian Pulisic was dressed to enter as a sub, as he did Friday against Mexico when his go-ahead goal in the 74th minute propelled the U.S. to a 2-0 win and into first place in the North and Central American and Caribbean region at the halfway point. McKennie scored the second goal against El Tri.

Joe Scally, an 18-year-old defender, was on the bench for a possible debut.

No. 3 goalkeeper Sean Johnson did not dress.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up