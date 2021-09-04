CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Soccer News » Pulisic uncertain for World…

Pulisic uncertain for World Cup qualifier vs Canada

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Pulisic is uncertain for the United States’ World Cup qualifier against Canada on Sunday night, and goalkeeper Zack Steffen remains sidelined by back spasms.

Pulisic is regaining fitness after testing positive for COVID-19 and missed Thursday’s qualifying opener at El Salvador, a 0-0 draw. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Pulisic had made progress and was to be evaluated again later Saturday to determine whether he will be on Sunday’s game-day roster.

“We’ll see if he’s ready,” Berhalter said.

Pulisic, a 22-year-old attacker, missed Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Aug. 22 and a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Aug. 28. He resumed training with the U.S. on Monday and remained in Tennessee when the team traveled to Central America.

Steffen won’t play Sunday, according to Berhalter. The 26-year-old is Ederson’s backup at Manchester City. He hasn’t played since City’s 1-0 loss to Leicester in the Community Shield on Aug. 7.

Matt Turner, the 27-year-old starter for Major League Soccer’s New England Revoluation, was in goal at El Salvador.

Canada opened with a 1-1 draw against Honduras in Toronto.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

Committee approves $12B for USPS, GSA to adopt electric vehicles

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up