2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Soccer News » Juventus targets capital increase…

Juventus targets capital increase of up to $475 million

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 11:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Serie A club Juventus expects to receive a capital injection of up to 400 million euros ($475 million) by the end of the year.

“Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan AG, Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. and UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking will act as joint global coordinators … and joint bookrunners,” Juventus said Friday in a statement.

It said the plans are “aimed at strengthening the company’s equity.”

Juventus saw its record run of nine straight Serie A titles ended last season by Inter Milan, and it was also part of the ill-fated European Super League project.

Juventus is owned by the Agnelli family through holding company Exor N.V.

In February, Juventus announced losses of 113.7 million euros ($134.9 million) for the first six months of the 2020-21 season.

Questions had already been raised about the sustainability of Juventus’ business model following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018 for a club-record fee of more than 100 million euros ($119 million).

Ronaldo was signed with the aim of winning the Champions League but Juventus has not gone past the quarterfinals since his arrival and was eliminated in the round of 16 the past two seasons.

Juventus said: “The envisaged Capital Increase is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, subject to favorable market conditions, the approval of the Capital Increase by the competent corporate bodies and the issue of the necessary authorizations by the competent authorities.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

NIST seeks input on guidance to pin down trustworthy AI

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up