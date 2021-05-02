CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Manchester United fans storm pitch in anti-ownership protest

The Associated Press

May 2, 2021, 10:43 AM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United supporters stormed into the stadium and onto the pitch ahead of Sunday’s game against Liverpool as fans gathered outside Old Trafford to protest against the ownership.

Long-running anger against the club’s owners, the Glazer family, has boiled over after they were part of the failed attempt to take United into a European Super League as well as the club’s debt.

Media trying to enter the club’s car park were told the ground was in lockdown.

Fans are currently unable to attend games due to the pandemic.

Supporters inside the stadium wore green-and-gold scarves — the colors of the club’s 1878 formation — and waved to fans outside. The BBC estimated around 50-60 fans remained inside the stadium.

If United loses Sunday’s game, Manchester City has won the Premier League title.

