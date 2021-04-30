CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to offer walk-up vaccines for teens | How DC chief is incentivizing vaccination | What to know about travel | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Leicester rallies for 1-1 with 10-man Southampton in EPL

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 5:35 PM

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Leicester’s bid for Champions League soccer suffered a minor setback when it had to settle for a 1-1 draw with 10-man Southampton in the English Premier League on Friday.

Jonny Evans’ 68th-minute header earned third-placed Leicester a point on the south coast following James Ward-Prowse’s penalty opener for the battling hosts.

Saints played for 80 minutes a man down after Jannik Vestergaard was sent off for bringing down Jamie Vardy on the edge of the hosts’ 18-yard box.

Brendan Rodgers’ team was unable to take full advantage of the early dismissal and the result moved the Foxes eight points clear of fifth-placed West Ham in the race for European football.

A dogged Southampton extended its distance from the relegation zone to 10 points.

Leicester, which defeated its hosts 1-0 in an FA Cup semifinal less than a fortnight ago, was back at St Mary’s for the first time since record-breaking 9-0 success in October 2019.

Southampton was seeking a measure of revenge for those painful recent losses but was without injured top scorer Danny Ings, who may miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring issue suffered in last week’s loss at Tottenham.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

