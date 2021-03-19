CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Northern Va. kids have higher rate of COVID-19 antibodies | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Soccer News » Tech firm to replace…

Tech firm to replace Chevrolet as Man United jersey sponsor

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 11:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s jerseys will be sponsored by a technology company providing remote-access computer software after the Premier League club announced Friday that TeamViewer will replace Chevrolet.

The five-year deal starting next season sees a less well known brand replacing the car giant. It is expected to earn United more than $60 million a year — around a fifth less than the Chevrolet deal.

The drop in value reflects the challenges generating revenue during the pandemic, although United can sign up another automotive company as a general club sponsor.

United won the last of its record 20 English titles in 2013 and trails leader Manchester City in the Premier League this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is on course to qualify next season for the Champions League through a top-four Premier League finish. It advanced to the quarterfinals of the Europa League on Thursday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

Air Force training says airmen have a responsibility to report illegal extremist behavior

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up