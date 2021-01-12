INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
AP Top WorldCup News at 9:50 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games

Amnesty critical of FIFA leader starring in Saudi PR video

Ronaldo plans ‘many years’ playing as 36th birthday looms

Neymar to travel for World Cup qualifying despite injury

Abreu hits 3 HRs, 5 in 2 days; Chisox top Cubs, 7th W in row

4 games per day in group stage of 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Trio of former UConn greats leading social justice charge

Women’s soccer players ask for equal pay appeal, trial delay

