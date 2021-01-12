AP Top WorldCup News at 9:50 p.m. EST The Associated Press

To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games Amnesty critical of FIFA leader starring in Saudi PR…

To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games Amnesty critical of FIFA leader starring in Saudi PR video Ronaldo plans ‘many years’ playing as 36th birthday looms Neymar to travel for World Cup qualifying despite injury Abreu hits 3 HRs, 5 in 2 days; Chisox top Cubs, 7th W in row 4 games per day in group stage of 2022 World Cup in Qatar Trio of former UConn greats leading social justice charge Women’s soccer players ask for equal pay appeal, trial delay Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.