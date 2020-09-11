CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How DC region will honor 9/11 during pandemic | Hand-held, rapid COVID-19 tests to come to Md. | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Small Win Big Difference » Small Win, Big Difference…

Small Win, Big Difference for Lori S.

DC Lottery

September 11, 2020, 2:08 PM

This content is sponsored by DC Lottery.

(1/3)

With the DC Lottery, every win is a win no matter how small. Lori Stone and her husband learned this when they signed up for Team In Training, which trains volunteers for an endurance event, like a marathon, triathlon or century bike ride–and to raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for completing the event and crossing the finish line. The Small Win for Lori is she was able to get back into shape, lose some weight, complete multiple endurance events, and meet new friends. The Big Difference is the funds she raised have sponsored new cancer treatments and medications and have helped those fighting blood cancers and their families lead a better quality of life. Lori has individually raised over one hundred fifty thousand dollars and says all wins should be celebrated because you never know when a Small Win Will Make A Big Difference. Lori Stone won one hundred dollars in scratchers from the DC Lottery today for sharing how her small win made a big difference. Congratulations from WTOP and the DC Lottery. Every Win is a Win!

