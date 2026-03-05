Families of Kenyan recruits duped into fighting in Russia’s war on Ukraine demand their sons return

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Families of Kenyan recruits duped with promises of work in Russia who ended up on the…

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Families of Kenyan recruits duped with promises of work in Russia who ended up on the front lines of the fighting in Ukraine petitioned the country’s parliament on Thursday to ban the recruitment of Kenyans for Moscow’s war.

The families held up photographs of their sons who are either now on the front lines or have been killed, wounded or are missing in the war. They marched through the streets of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, chanting slogans asking authorities to bring their loved ones home.

Several protesters carried a huge white banner that read in English, in bold red print: “KENYANS AND FAMILIES DEMAND JUSTICE FOR THEIR SONS RECRUITED INTO RUSSIA MILITARY.”

The government last month said that more than 1,000 Kenyans were recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine and that at least 89 Kenyans were still on the front lines there. It confirmed one death and said 39 Kenyans have been hospitalized, 28 are missing in action while others had returned home.

Kenya’s Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi told The Associated Press last month that he would travel to Russia for what he called a “diplomatic approach to rein in” those who are “taking advantage of anyone in this misadventure.”

He also said efforts were underway to secure the release of Kenyans held in Ukraine as prisoners of war and repatriate those still in Russia.

Yurii Tokar, Ukraine’s ambassador to Kenya, told the AP on Wednesday that one Kenyan was a POW in Ukraine and noted that POWs are typically released at the end of the war, under the Geneva Conventions. Still, Kyiv and Moscow have swapped hundreds of soldiers and civilians on several occasions during the four-year war.

Lamech Mboga, whose brother traveled to Russia in August 2025, told the AP he believes his brother is in Ukraine as a POW now and appealed for his release.

An intelligence report presented to Kenya’s Parliament last month by majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah said Kenyan and Russian government officials colluded with recruitment agencies to lure Kenyans to the front lines.

The families petitioning the parliament on Thursday said those behind the scheme to lure their loved ones must be prosecuted for “human trafficking, forced recruitment, and possible violations of international humanitarian and labor laws.”

Two Kenyans have so far been charged with human trafficking in the case.

