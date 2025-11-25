Live Radio
Photos show aftermath of Russian deadly attacks on Kyiv

The Associated Press

November 25, 2025, 9:11 PM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched a wave of attacks on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, early Tuesday, hitting city buildings and energy infrastructure. A Ukrainian attack on southern Russia killed three people and damaged homes, authorities said.

The attacks came during a renewed U.S. push to end the war that has raged for nearly four years and talks about a U.S. peace plan.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

