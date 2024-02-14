Russia to host Paraguay in Moscow on March 25 for men’s soccer friendly

Russia is going to host Paraguay for a soccer friendly next month in what would be its first men’s national…

Russia is going to host Paraguay for a soccer friendly next month in what would be its first men’s national team game against a South American team since the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Football Union said Wednesday the game will take place at Dynamo Moscow’s stadium on March 25, four days after Russia plays Serbia in another friendly at the same venue.

Since the invasion of Ukraine saw Russia removed from international soccer competitions, the Russian national team has mostly organized friendlies against teams from Asia and Africa, as well as one game against Cuba in November.

The Russian women’s national team played Paraguay in two away friendlies last year. Russia won one game 3-0 and the other was a 1-1 draw.

