Zinchenko scores as Ukraine holds England to 1-1 draw in European Championship qualifying

WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Ukraine ended England’s perfect record in 2024 European Championship qualifying after Oleksandr Zinchenko’s first-half goal helped secure a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Zinchenko put Ukraine ahead with a side-footed finish in the 26th minute before Kyle Walker equalized with his first goal for England, on his 77th appearance, in the 41st.

The Ukrainian fans celebrated as if it was a win after the final whistle, with the players applauding the supporters in return. The team is playing all its “home” games in Poland because of the war against Russia.

England had won its first four qualifiers and still has a firm grip on Group C with 13 points. Ukraine is second on seven points having played one game fewer.

Ukraine took the lead on a quick counterattack as Yukhym Konoplya received the ball on the fight flank and squared the ball for Zinchenko, who got away from his Arsenal teammate Declan Rice to score inside the near post.

It was Ukraine’s only shot on target in the game.

Harry Kane created the equalizer for England with a superb ball over the top of the defense to pick out Walker as he raced into the area, and the fullback controlled the ball with one touch before picking his spot to beat goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan.

There were few quality chances in the second half but Bukayo Saka hit the crossbar with a curling shot from distance, and then had penalty appeals waved away after another shot was blocked by a defender’s arm.

Harry Maguire had a chance to score the winner in the 85th when the ball fell to him in the box after a free kick, but he was booked for a foul after lunging in and only making contact with Bushchan.

