Russian strikes cities in east and central Ukraine, starting fires and wounding at least 14

The Associated Press

September 21, 2023, 12:17 AM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Explosions rocked Ukrainian cities overnight, as a massive Russian attack started fires and injured at least 14 people.

Seven people were injured in Kyiv, including a 9-year-old girl, reported Mayor Vitali Klitschko, and some residential and commercial buildings were damaged.

At least six strikes hit the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure damaged, said regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The city’s mayor added that two people had been sent to hospitals.

Five were injured and at least one person was buried under rubble in Cherkasy, where a social infrastructure building was damaged, said regional Governor Ihor Taburets.

Russia/Ukraine War News | World News
