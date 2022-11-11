ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Ukraine’s president says military special units have entered the city of Kherson

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 12:49 PM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says military special units have entered the city of Kherson.

