WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » Transnistria's FM: Integration with…

Transnistria’s FM: Integration with Russia remains possible

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 7:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — The foreign minister of Moldova’s separatist Transnistria region said Friday that it is committed to achieving independence and possible unification with Russia, and that Moldova’s becoming a candidate for European Union membership effectively ends any possibility of cooperation.

Transnistria, a sliver of land lying between Ukraine and the rest of Moldova, has hosted a contingent of Russian peacekeeping forces since the 1992 end of a separatist war. Since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February, speculation has risen that Russia would aim to take control of the territory.

In April, a series of explosions in the territory of 470,000 people caused tensions to soar.

Vitaly Ignatyev, the unrecognized government’s foreign minister, told a news conference in Moscow that Transnistria will pursue the goals determined in a 2006 referendum: “The independent development of Transnistria and the subsequent free entry into the Russian Federation. … The subsequent free accession to Russia is a process that probably requires significant decisions, political preparation and much more. The main priority, obviously, is independence.”

Moldova is constitutionally neutral and thus not a potential NATO member, but is showing a growing Western orientation. In June, the EU granted it candidate status, with full bloc membership conditional on reforms such as tackling corruption and strengthening rule of law.

“Having received the status of a candidate for EU membership, Moldova has thus crossed a certain Rubicon,” Ignatyev said. “It put an end to the issue of building political relations within certain common spaces, because this decision was made solely by the Moldovan leadership, it was not taken collectively. Moreover, no one can speak for us.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

Army recruiting challenges mean force could shrink by tens of thousands more soldiers

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

House pulls funding from VA commission to close hospitals in FY 2023 spending bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up