RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » Kremlin critic charged over…

Kremlin critic charged over criticizing fighting in Ukraine

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 3:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Russian prosecutors on Tuesday brought criminal charges against another opposition figure who has criticized Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, his lawyer said.

Ilya Yashin was due to be released after spending 15 days in jail on charges of failing to obey police. Instead, Yashin was charged under a new law making it a crime to spread false information about the military, said his lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov. It carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors were searching Yashin’s Moscow home on Tuesday evening, Prokhorov said on Facebook.

Russia has cracked down on those who criticism what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine. Vladimir Kara-Muza, a well-known opposition figure, was arrested in April and charged under the same law.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Long-time GSA executive Bennett passes away; CISA, NOAA, FBI gain new IT leaders

DHS puts the kibosh on saying ‘pilot’ as it deals with new congressional reporting requirements

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

The federal pay gap is shrinking, but advocacy groups are calling for more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up