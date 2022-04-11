RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
AP PHOTOS on Day 47: Exhumed bodies on outskirts of Kyiv

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 6:12 PM

The gruesome task of exhuming the bodies of Ukrainian victims from mass graves in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv was underway Monday as trucks filled with body bags of the dead transported them to sites for forensic analysis.

Among them was a Ukrainian soldier wearing camouflage, his shriveled hand raised; many others of the hundreds killed were civilians, including young children.

Elsewhere on the edges of the capital, mounds of destroyed and burned vehicles were piled on top of each other. Local residents climbed atop an abandoned and damaged Russian tank. A boy walked by unexploded Russian shells in the village of Andriyivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

All were evidence of the destruction and death left behind by the retreating Russian forces following a weekslong occupation.

