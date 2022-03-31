RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians leaving Chernobyl | Ukrainian defense is at a ‘turning point’ | Putin ‘misled’ about war | How to help
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » AP PHOTOS on Day…

AP PHOTOS on Day 36: Russian tanks destroyed outside Kyiv

The Associated Press

March 31, 2022, 7:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Destroyed Russian tanks line a road on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, where Ukrainian troops pose for selfies atop the shell of one vehicle after their forces overran a Russian position. An 81-year-old man bicycles alone past one burned-out tank on the muddy road.

Close to Kyiv, in Irpin, Ukrainian soldiers carry the bodies of civilians killed by Russian forces over a destroyed bridge. Other soldiers assist an elderly woman who has hidden from Russian shelling in a shelter for weeks without food and water.

In the town of Bashtanka, people who have fled nearby villages attacked by the Russian army shelter in a church among the pews and in the basement bomb shelter.

During a break for lunch, a Ukrainian soldier keeps a machine gun close at hand, next to pickles and condiments on the table.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

DoD Cloud Exchange: Renata Spinks on USMC’s acceleration to the cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up