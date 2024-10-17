Maryland Department of Health warns California enoki mushrooms contaminated with listeria

The Maryland Department of Health is warning people to not eat enoki mushrooms from the Enoki King Mushroom Farm in Ventura, California.

Another potential listeria bacteria contamination in the D.C. region has Maryland health officials warning people to not eat enoki mushrooms from the Enoki King Mushroom Farm in Ventura, California.

The Maryland Department of Health said samples it took from the enoki mushrooms in early October tested positive for listeria. Health officials have begun an investigation into the source of the contamination with the Food and Drug Administration.

The mushrooms are packaged in a 5.3-ounce, clear, plastic container, according a news release from the Maryland Department of Health. It has a blue label that says “Enoki Mushroom,” in both English and French.

The impacted lot code is 4877 (on the front) and the UPC code 860011505600 (on the back).

The MDH is advising that if you have these mushrooms, throw them away, and if you have eaten them, monitor for potential symptoms of being infected with listeria.

Listeria can cause listeriosis, which is a life-threatening infection that causes a fever, headache, stiff neck, flu-like symptoms and confusion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The infection primarily affects people who are pregnant, newborn babies, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

