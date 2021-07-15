Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Johnson & Johnson recalls some sunscreens after it detects benzene in them

Rob McLean, CNN Business

July 15, 2021, 12:12 AM

Johnson & Johnson is issuing a voluntary recall for five Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen lines in the United States after it said it discovered low levels of benzene in the products.

The company is warning customers against using aerosol sprays Neutrogena Beach Defense, Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport, Neutrogena Invisible Daily, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer and Aveeno Protect + Refresh.

Johnson & Johnson said those who have purchased the products should dispose of them, adding that benzene is a carcinogen that “could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure.”

The company said benzene is not an ingredient in its products, and it is investigating what caused its presence. It said the level of benzene present in their tests “would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences” in daily exposure — and it is recalling the products “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We are working to remove these products from the market and will provide consumers with a refund,” the company said.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

