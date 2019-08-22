Toyota recalling more than 14,200 RAV4s due to faulty rearview camera

Toyota is recalling thousands of 2019 RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid SUVs due to defects with its rearview cameras.

Consumer Reports said Tuesday that, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the camera might not activate when put in reverse, prompting the recall of 14,215 vehicles, specifically ones manufactured from May 27 through July 11, 2019.

Toyota will reach out to owners by mail starting Sept. 23. And owners can reach Toyota at 888-270-9371.

Vehicles manufactured after May 1, 2018, are required to provide drivers with a 10-foot-by-20-foot zone of visibility behind their vehicle. That’s usually done with rearview cameras.

The NHTSA estimated in 2014 that 210 people were killed and another 15,000 were injured every year by cars backing into them.

Particularly at-risk are children under five whom drivers can’t see using their three mirrors.

