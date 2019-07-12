Smoke detectors recalled, may fail to sound alarm during fire

Check your smoke alarms. Universal Security Instruments is recalling about 180,000 smoke and fire alarms that may not activate properly if there is a fire.

Universal Security Instruments is recalling about 180,000 smoke and fire alarms that may not activate properly and fail to alert people to a fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall includes 10-year battery operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and with date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11. The model numbers and date codes can be found on the back label of the alarm.

The alarms are white and 5 1/2 inches in diameter. The front cover of the alarm has “Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” printed on it. Units were sold online from July 2015 to December 2016 for around $20 through specialty wholesalers.

Consumers should check their smoke alarms by pressing the test button. If the alarm sounds, no further action is required. If the alarm does not sound, consumers should contact the company for a replacement.

The company has so far received 134 reports of the alarms failing to activate during installation.

Consumers can contact Universal Security Instrument at 877-612-6955 Monday through Friday or online.

