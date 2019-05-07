Blood pressure medication recalled over impurity

Losartan Potassium Tablets, used to treat high blood pressure, are being recalled by the Food and Drug Administration.

A medication used to treat high blood pressure has been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration.

Losartan Potassium Tablets USP in 25, 50 and 100 mgs are being recalled for a higher presence of N-Nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid (NMBA) than the FDA allows.

The FDA said 19 lots of the medication are being recalled. See which lots are affected here.

Cancer caused by long-term exposure to high levels of NMBA is possible, the FDA said in a news release.

Losartan is used to treat “hypertension, hypertensive patients with left ventricular hypertrophy, nephropathy in Type 2 diabetic patients.”

The medication is manufactured by Vivimed in India and distributed nationwide by Heritage Pharmaceuticals, a company based in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Recalled Losartan tablets had been distributed nationwide to wholesalers, retail pharmacies and mail order pharmacies.

Consumers should contact their doctors for guidance immediately before stopping any medication, according to the FDA.

