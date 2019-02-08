RXBAR recalls multiple varieties for hidden peanut

The company said it found the peanut in two varieties last December and recalled them then, but has heard from customers that some are getting allergic reactions to other varieties.

WASHINGTON — The company RXBAR is recalling several varieties of their nutrition bars after finding out some have undeclared traces of peanut in them.

The company announced that it’s recalling the following varieties:

RXBAR: Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Coffee Chocolate, Mango Pineapple, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry, Pumpkin Spice

RXBAR Kids: Apple Cinnamon Raisin, Berry Blast, Chocolate Chip

The company said it found the peanut in the Chocolate Sea Salt and Coconut Chocolate varieties last December and recalled them then, but is expanding the recall after hearing from customers that some are getting allergic reactions to the other varieties.

They said the peanut got there because of an ingredient provided by a supplier, and that they changed suppliers when they found out.

If you have one of the affected bars and have a peanut allergy, the company said you should throw it out and get a refund from the place you got it or the company itself.

You can email them at info@rxbar.com or call them at 1-312- 624-8200 Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Eastern time).

The specific recalls (you can also see pictures of the bars on their website):

Apple Cinnamon, single bar, UPC 57777 00417, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00424, Best By Dates between 4/16/2019 — 5/12/2019 and 7/10/2019 — 7/11/2019

Blueberry, single bar, UPC 57777 00419, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00426, 10-count carton, UPC 58030 00840, 5-count carton, UPC 58030 00843, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00447 Best By Dates between 3/21/2019 — 5/21/2019 and 7/7/2019 — 9/29/2019

Chocolate Chip, single bar, UPC 57777 00469, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00472, 5-count carton, UPC 58030 00845, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00492 Best by Dates between 3/24/2019 — 5/14/2019, 7/11/2019 — 9/8/2019 and 9/30/2019 — 10/1/2019

Chocolate Hazelnut, single bar, UPC 59162 00709, 12-count carton, UPC 59162 00710, 4- count carton, UPC 59162 00717, Best By Dates between 2/17/2019 — 10/18/2019

Chocolate Sea Salt, single bar, UPC 57777 00423, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00430, 10- count carton, UPC 59162 00720, 5-count carton, UPC 58030 00841, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00448, Best By Dates between 3/4/2019 — 9/11/2019 and on 10/11/2019 only

Coconut Chocolate, single bar, UPC 57777 00421, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00428, 5- count carton, UPC 58030 00844, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00491, Best By Dates between 3/1/2019 — 10/13/2019

Coconut Chocolate, single bar, UPC 57777 00421, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00428, 5- count carton, UPC 58030 00844, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00491, Best By Dates between 3/1/2019 — 10/13/2019

Coffee Chocolate, single bar, UPC 57777 00422, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00429, Best By Dates between 4/13/2019 — 8/15/2019

Mango Pineapple, single bar, UPC 57777 00494, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00495, 4- count carton, UPC 59162 00718, Best By Dates between 2/16/2019 — 10/19/2019

Maple Sea Salt, single bar, UPC 57777 00441, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00440, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00454, Best By Dates between 3/2/2019 — 5/23/2019, 7/18/2019 — 7/19/2019 and 9/9/2019 — 9/10/2019

Mint Chocolate, single bar, UPC 57777 00433, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00434, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00449, Best By Dates between 3/2/2019 — 4/18/2019 and 7/26/2019 — 8/9/2019

Mixed Berry, single bar, UPC 57777 00467, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00470, 4-count carton, UPC 59162 00700, Best By Dates between 3/14/2019 — 5/6/2019 and 7/10/2019 — 8/30/2019

KIDS Apple Cinnamon Raisin, single bar, UPC 57777 00477, 16-count carton, UPC 57777 00479, 5-count carton, UPC 57777 00453, Best By Dates between 3/3/2019 — 4/16/2019 and 7/12/2019 only

KIDS Berry Blast, single bar, UPC 57777 00475, 16-count carton, UPC 57777 00478, 5-count carton, UPC 57777 00451, Best By Dates between 3/14/2019 — 4/26/2019 and 6/6/2019 — 8/5/2019

KIDS Chocolate Chip, single bar, UPC 57777 00476, 16-count carton, UPC 57777 00480, 5- count carton, UPC 57777 00452, Best By Dates between 3/15/2019 — 4/14/2019 and 7/17/2019 — 9/21/2019

Pumpkin Spice, single bar, UPC 57777 00418, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00425, 4-count carton, UPC 59162 00719, Best By Dates between 5/9/2019 — 7/11/2019

10-Bar Variety Pack (Blueberry, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Peanut Butter Chocolate), UPC 59162 00725, Best By Dates between 1/14/2019 — 10/16/2019

12-Bar Variety Pack (Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Chocolate), UPC 57777 00481, Best By Dates between 1/14/2019 — 6/10/2019

12-Bar Variety Pack (Blueberry, Chocolate Sea Salt, Mixed Berry, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate), UPC 57777 00435, See Best By Date on individual bars as noted in other 12-bar pack

14-Bar Variety Pack (Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Sea Salt), UPC 58030 00821, Best By Dates between 9/20/2019 — 10/1/2019

16-Bar Variety Pack (Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Chocolate), UPC 59162 00784, Best By Dates between 7/18/2019 — 9/7/2019

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.