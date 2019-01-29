Fruit recalled from Md. and Va. stores over listeria fears

The recall targets peaches, nectarines and plums distributed to retailers nationwide — including Aldi stores in Virginia and Walmart stores in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

WASHINGTON — Fresh peaches, plums and nectarines are being recalled from area stores over feared listeria contamination.

The recall by distributor Jac. Vandenberg Inc. targets 1,727 cartons of peaches, 1,207 cartons of nectarines and 365 cartons of plums. That fruit was distributed to retailers in several states nationwide, including Aldi stores in Virginia and Walmart stores in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The recall follows detection of the bacteria during routine testing.

Listeria can cause fever, headache, nausea etc. in healthy people, and can even be fatal in young children, senior citizens and other people with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses had been reported as of Tuesday morning.

Consumers who bought these fruits are urged to return them to the store for a full refund. You can also email the fruit’s distributor if you have any questions.

Learn more about the recall from the Food and Drug Administration.

