Honey ‘smacked’: CDC links salmonella outbreak to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks

WASHINGTON — Lucky Charms these ain’t. At least 130 people are sick and 24 have been hospitalized across 36 states due to a salmonella outbreak the Centers for Disease Control has linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.

Though a recall had been initiated June 14 for boxes with a listed “best if used by” date from June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019, some stores might still be selling the infected breakfast food.

Honey Smacks are not safe to eat.

Your best bet is to avoid eating the cereal at all.

“Do not eat Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal of any size package or with any ‘best if used by’ date,” the CDC warns on its website.

Even if you bought the cereal before the recall, toss it in the garbage and wash any container it was in with warm, soapy water to remove germs that could contaminate other foods.

The CDC says most people infected with salmonella develop the following signs and symptoms 12-72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria:

Diarrhea

Fever

Abdominal cramps

If you see retailers selling Kellogg’s Honey Smacks, report the product to the FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator in your region. This will help FDA follow up with retailers who are selling recalled cereal.

The nationwide infection map as of Aug. 31:

