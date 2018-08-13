Why downsizing could actually upsize your bills

There are many personal and financial benefits of moving into a smaller home, but saving money may not be reason enough. Here's a closer look at nine reasons moving to a smaller space could translate to bigger bills.

There are many personal and financial benefits of moving into a smaller home. By downsizing, you can minimize household chores, transition into a more functional space and even reduce your carbon footprint.

However, saving money may not be reason enough to make a move, says David Mele, president of Homes.com, a real estate marketplace. While conventional wisdom says a smaller home should cost less than a bigger home, “There are times when it could have the opposite effect,” Mele says. The reality is increased taxes, moving expenses and a new lifestyle could all make trading down more expensive.

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at nine reasons moving to a smaller space could translate to bigger bills.



Your home might need updates to sell. It’s a seller’s market in much of the country, particularly in communities like San Antonio and Tempe, Arizona, but that doesn’t mean homeowners won’t have to make improvements to sell their property at the desired price. Older homes may have dated decor or deferred maintenance that can be costly to update prior to selling. The home website Remodeling, published by construction firm Hanley Wood, estimates the 2018 national average for a midrange bathroom remodel will cost $19,134, while a midrange kitchen remodel will set homeowners back $63,829. [See: 10 Tips for Finding a Great Place to Retire.] (Thinkstock)

Downsizing can make sense for many reasons, but it doesn’t always lower household expenses. If you’re looking to save money with your move, make sure unexpected costs don’t catch you by surprise.

