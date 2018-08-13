Why downsizing could actually upsize your bills

There are many personal and financial benefits of moving into a smaller home, but saving money may not be reason enough. Here's a closer look at nine reasons moving to a smaller space could translate to bigger bills.
There are many personal and financial benefits of moving into a smaller home. By downsizing, you can minimize household chores, transition into a more functional space and even reduce your carbon footprint.
However, saving money may not be reason enough to make a move, says David Mele, president of Homes.com, a real estate marketplace. While conventional wisdom says a smaller home should cost less than a bigger home, “There are times when it could have the opposite effect,” Mele says. The reality is increased taxes, moving expenses and a new lifestyle could all make trading down more expensive.